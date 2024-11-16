OndoDecides2024: The only reason I’ll concede defeat – Aiyedatiwa

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo state governorship election, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said he would accept defeat if the election is not marred by fraud.

Briefing newsmen after casting his vote at polling unit 05, Igbo ward 4, Obenla in Ilaje LGA of the state, Aiyedatiwa said reports from his aides showed that the election has been largely peaceful in some other units of the state.

He said: “If the outcome of the poll does not favour my party (APC), as long as we did not receive any report that it (poll) was fraudulent in any way. Why not? We will accept defeat,” he said.

“But if we notice any practices and non-compliance of the procedures. The only thing is to go to the tribunal to challenge that. By and large, if it goes that way, I will accept the outcome of the election.”

Although there are 17 candidates in the election, it is clearly a two-horse race of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, and incumbent Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Results of the election are trickling in from different polling units across the state.