OndoDecides: PDP’s Ajayi wins polling unit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has won his polling unit in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election.

Ajayi voted at his polling unit 4 Idumado Quarter Kiribo in Ese-Odo LGA.

At the end of the election at the PU, PDP candidate had 194 votes to defeat Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had just three votes.

Results:

PDP: 194

APC: 3

ZLP: 1

Accredited: 204

Valid votes: 198

Void: 6

Earlier, Ajayi after casting his vote asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Yakub Mahmood, to resign if he cannot conduct a credible election.

Ajayi said this speaking with newsmen he voted at his polling unit 4 Idumado Quarter Kiribo in Ese-Odo LGA.

The PDP candidate voted after a few minutes’ battle with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for accreditation.

He accused the INEC of compromise in the delay capturing experienced by himself and some other voters across the state.

Ajayi said the INEC under Prof Attahiru Jega was to conducting “an internationally acceptable election,” but accused Mahood – led commission of dropping in the standards.

“I think Nigerians should call on the chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. If he cannot do the job, he should just resign. This is embarrassing.

“This is sad and Nigerians are not happy, ” he said.

Ajayi also faulted the presence of armed military officers and security agents, saying we are not at war.