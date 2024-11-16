OndoDecides: PDP’s Ajayi votes after battle with BVAS, alleges compromise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has cast his vote, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has compromised the exercise.

Ajayi voted after a few minutes’ battle with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for accreditation.

He arrived at his Polling Unit 4, Idumado Quarter, Kiribo, Ese-Odo LGA barely two hours after commencement of voting.

During the accreditation process, it took the INEC ad-hoc staff about five minutes to capture the PDP candidate following a struggle with BVAS.

Speaking with newsmen, Ajayi said, “Things are not working. It took more than 10 minutes to capture me, the candidate of PDP.

“If INEC cannot organise a successful election in one state, you must know that we are running into anarchy.

“I think it’s deliberate on the part of INEC, the REC. We have said it several times that we don’t trust Barrister Olatoyin Babalola, that this woman can’t be fair. The system is compromised.”

