OndoDecides: Aiyedatiwa will win, no credible opposition in Ondo –APC chieftain

Olusola Oke, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, says Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will “win clean” in the ongoing governorship election of the state.

Oke, a former governorship aspirant of the ruling party, spoke to journalists on Saturday shortly after he cast his vote at Ilowo in Ugbo Ward 003, Ilaje LGA of the state.

Daily Trust reports that Oke contested the governorship ticket of the party with Aiyedatiwa but lost in the primary.

The APC chieftain said the ongoing exercise had been peaceful, especially with the conduct of voters performing their rights without any fear or intimidation.

He explained that Aiyedatiwa, who is the party’s governorship candidate, would emerge winner, noting that the opposition party was too weak to win the exercise.

“Election is peaceful everywhere. You can understand the joy of the people to come over and cast their votes despite the difficult terrain as a result of the waterside area.

“This time has been long waited for. The governorship candidate of the APC will win the election because it is very visible. Because the broom has swung very clean in our direction for victory.

“There is no credible opposition in the state, and the governor came from an environment where the people have long been yearning for good leadership. We will deliver the votes for him. I can assure you that the governor will win clean,” he said.

Oke, however, urged the people to also sustain the peace being experienced in the state, saying the election was going on smoothly.