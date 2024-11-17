OndoDecides: Aiyedatiwa extends lead as result collation resumes

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, has recorded a commanding lead after results from 17 out of 18 local government areas have been announced at the state collation centre.

The final collation exercise began at exactly 12:30am at the INEC headquarters in Akure with the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, as the Returning Officer.

So far, results from 17 LGAs have been announced with Aiyedatiwa leading impressively with about 300,000 votes, while his main rival and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi, trails behind with over 90,000 votes.

There was a break in the collation of results. When the exercise resumed at about 1.30pm, APC won in the two LGAs announced. APC polled 26,683 in Odigbo LGA while PDP scored 9,348.

At Ilaje LGA, where Aiyedatiwa hails from, APC got 24,474 votes while PDP polled 3,632.