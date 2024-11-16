OndoDecides: Aiyedatiwa casts vote, says it’ll be a big celebration

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State incumbent governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in today’s governorship election, has cast his vote.

Aiyedatiwa voted at his Polling Unit 05, Ward 4, Obenla in Ilaje LGA of the state.

He voted at 8:52 am.

Aiyedatiwa said the exercise was well coordinated, commending the electoral umpire for its efficiency, especially as observed in his ward.

“From what I have seen here today, the election is peaceful and I have cast my vote. I commended INEC and security agencies for their composure.

“So, I’m urging the people of the state to come out and exercise their franchise in today’s election without any fear or favour,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa, however, expressed optimism that he would win the governorship election, saying “it will be big celebration” for his party.

Daily Trust reports that the combined security personnel were on hand to ensure a peaceful voting environment at the polling stations.

See pictures below: