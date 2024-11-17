Ondo Victory: Plot to capture Oyo, Osun on course – Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the plot to take over Oyo and Osun states is on.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as winner of the just concluded Ondo election, Ganduje said he was happy that the people of Ondo showed their love for the ruling party through their votes.

He said the election was free, fair and credible, thanking the electoral body, security agencies, media and Civil Society Organisations for their contribution towards the success of the exercise.

SPONSOR AD

“There is no doubt this is a moment of joy. Seeing is believing and this is democracy in action. But what is more important is that all the major stakeholders believe that the election was free, fair and credible, especially INEC who provided the logistics arrangement and manpower.”

“The police, DSS, Civil Defence, military, the media, international organisations, international observers. Almost everybody believes that this election is free, fair and credible and what is important to the people of Ondo state is that since they elected APC, they elected our candidate, there would be continuity in government. There would be no abandonment of projects. There would be sustainability of programmes/projects.

“I congratulate the candidate himself because he is a product that is sellable. We are lucky that we have succeeded in selling him to the members of the public. We have to congratulate Mr President for providing an enabling environment.

“Our next target in the South West Geopolitical zone is Osun and Oyo states. You know we are good at hitting the target. We will do what is possible to bring them into the fold so that we can have more political opportunity in the South West Geopolitical zone.”

During a stakeholders’ meeting in Ondo last month, Ganduje had said the ruling party was working very hard to take over the entire South West region ahead of the 2027 general election.

He stressed that both Oyo and Osun states must also be under the capture of the progressive party to boost President Bola Tinubu’s support, especially in the south.

“In this geopolitical zone, we must deliver 100 percent in favour of APC. Therefore, Ondo State, you must be the forefrontl the two other states – Oyo and Osun – we will capture them, but I will not reveal our secret. We are strategising. Everything must be 100 per cent behind President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he had said.