Ondo to attract 300 investors at global entrepreneurship festival

No fewer than 300 local and foreign investors are expected to grace the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) slated for Ondo state.

The festival, which is Africa’s biggest exhibition for entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), innovators, and policy-makers, has been fixed for November 22 to 24.

Summy Smart Francis, Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship to Ondo state Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, revealed this to reporters in Akure on Tuesday.

Mr Francis said the state government has mapped out the strategy to attract investors for entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

He identified the festival’s significance, with 12 key activities to include a conference featuring global speakers, networking sessions, and opportunities to connect with innovators and investors.

“Akure, Ondo state, is gearing up to host the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, the world’s largest entrepreneurship-focused event, from November 22 to 24, 2024.

“About 300 investors and 5000 participants are expected to grace the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, the world’s largest entrepreneurship-focused event,” Mr Francis said.

According to him, the festival marks a milestone as Mr Aiyedatiwa becomes the first Nigerian governor to host the festival, noting that it would boast the state internal generated revenue.

“This event will generate significant revenue for Ondo state and position it as a hub for entrepreneurship,” Francis said.

Wale Akinlosotu, the commissioner for information in the state, described the upcoming festival as transformative as an opportunity to network and also promote businesses.

He said Mr Aiyedatiwa’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and youth development would help to tackle the cases of unemployment in the state.

“This is a proud moment for Ondo State under the exceptional leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa,” Akinlosotu stated.

Mr Femi Akarakiri, Director of Business Development at the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), also commended the governor for keeping the festival free of political undertones, stressing the state’s vast potential in manufacturing and innovation.

He, however, expressed optimism that the state would soon become Nigeria’s economic hub within the next two decades.