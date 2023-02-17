Ondo student drowns in river behind school

Tragedy struck on Thursday in the Owena area of Ondo State as a 19-year-old student, Mwafor Emmanuel, drowned in a river in the community while…

Tragedy struck on Thursday in the Owena area of Ondo State as a 19-year-old student, Mwafor Emmanuel, drowned in a river in the community while swimming.

The deceased was a Senior Secondary School II student of Owena Community Grammar School. Several sources who confirmed the sad incident to Daily Trust said the deceased had left his school uniform and sandals at the bank of the river before he drowned.

“He had gone to the river, which was at the back of the school, to swim. It was later other students discovered that they could no longer see him.

“Immediately a search party was put in place. We started searching everywhere but we noticed he had already drowned and his dead body floated at the end of the river,” one of the sources told our reporter.

Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, who confirmed the incident, said police were investigating the case.