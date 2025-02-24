Ondo State Grants 50MW Power Generation License to APSA

The Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB) has officially issued a 50MW Generation License to Advanced Power Station Abuja Ltd (APSA), making it a fully recognized Independent Power Producer (IPP). This development is expected to strengthen the state’s electricity supply and drive economic growth.

APSA’s 50MW Gas Power Plant, situated at along Akure-Owo, Akure, will provide reliable off-grid power to industries, businesses, and communities. With plans to expand to 100MW within two years, the project is set to attract private investment and create new job opportunities.

This landmark achievement underscores Ondo State’s commitment to power sector development, encouraging private-sector participation in electricity generation.

SPONSOR AD

Ondo State also trust APSA capability of delivering of their achievement.