Ondo: SDP deputy gov’ship candidate joins APC

Barely two weeks to the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Susan Gbemisola Alabi, the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mrs Alabi was received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa during his campaign tour to the Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Alabi said she was attracted to the ruling party by the style of leadership qualities of Aiyedatiwa at ensuring dividends of democracy in every nook and cranny of the state.

“I’m here today to officially dump the SDP for the APC because Mr Governor (Aiyedatiwa) has the qualities of what it takes to lead this state.

“I have been following his campaign, and I must confess that he needs our support for him to win this upcoming election. I have decided to bring my supporters from the SDP to also join the winning train,” she said.

Addressing the carnival-like campaign rally at Oke Agbe, headquarters of the local government area, Aiyedatiwa welcomed the SDP deputy governorship candidate to the APC, promising that she would be accomodated with her supporters.

He later reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to key areas of security, health, infrastructural development, and agricultural growth.

The governor, who is the APC candidate in the forthcoming election, said that the proposed 2025 budget of his administration would be meticulously structured to capture the developmental needs of every part of the state.

“The 2025 budget will be well-structured to ensure that no part of Ondo State is left behind. We are already making progress across various sectors, but development is a process, and we must take it step by step. Infrastructure and other essential services will reach your region soon,” he added.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the monarchs of the area for their support during the APC primary election and their renowned endorsement ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Speaking on behalf of the 27 traditional rulers in the area, the Owa of Ogbagi, Olasehinde Ojo Adetona, assured the governor of their unwavering support ahead of the election.

“In Akoko North-West, there is no opposition against your candidacy; we will deliver our votes because we trust your leadership and know you will continue performing excellently,” the monarch said.

Ifeoluwa Ehindero, a member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West federal constituency of the state, also rallied support for the governor.

Ehindero said Aiyedatiwa had demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities, urging the people to support him to continue the numerous projects he started.

While addressing the party faithful in Oke Irun, Governor Aiyedatiwa stressed the crucial role their unwavering support would play in securing victory for the party in the forthcoming election.

He stressed that the success of the APC depended heavily on their unity, commitment, and active participation throughout the campaign and on the election day.

At Afin-Akoko, the governor, while addressing enthusiastic supporters, explained that his decision to pass through all the major areas within the local government area was deliberate.

“I came through every key area not by accident but intentionally, so I can see things for myself and listen to your challenges directly. This way, I can respond promptly and ensure that no issue affecting your communities is overlooked,” Aiyedatiwa said.