Ondo residents protest fresh killing of farmers, take corpses to Aiyedatiwa’s office

Scores of residents of Ondo State in the early hours of Wednesday protested the killing of five farmers in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be bandits.
The protesters shut down the Alagbaka office of the governor in Akure, expressing their displeasure over the incessant killings of farmers by armed men in their communities.
They held leaves and chanted solidarity songs.
They said the farmers were shot dead overnight in a fresh invasion by the bandits at Aba Oyinbo in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.
Angered by the development, the protesters stormed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s office displaying bodies of those killed during the invasion.
The angry protesters paralyzed vehicular and human movements as both commuters and motorists plying the Akure/Owo road were stranded.
Daily Trust reports that the fresh attack on the farmers comes barely two weeks after 14 farmers were murdered by bandits in some communities in the same local government area.
Ondo has been grappling with insecurity, particularly with the prevailing cases of kidnapping and banditry in the state.
