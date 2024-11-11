Ondo poll: I wish you the best, Obasanjo tells Aiyedatiwa 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has extended good wishes to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State.

Obasanjo spoke on Monday in Akure, the state capital, when he paid a visit to Aiyedatiwa at the government house.

The former president said it was not easy moving from one location to another, soliciting the votes and support of the people.

He saluted the courage of Aiyedatiwa at reaching out to the people with his plans and programmes, wishing the governor the best at polls.

“I understand the challenges of this period for you. I remember my campaign for the 1999 election. I covered the entire six states of the South West in one day.

“I think we started in Akure, Ondo State here, then to Ekiti and we got to Lagos around 8pm. This is a crucial part of the process and I wish you all the best,” the ex-president said.

Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the former president’s contributions to the development of Nigeria, adding that his achievements remained indelible.

He said despite his high profile and military background, Obasanjo remained a very humble and humane leader.