Ondo: Politicians woo voters with cash, food

As the Ondo State governorship election holds this Saturday, reports of politicians attempting to sway voters with food items and cash have surfaced.

Our correspondent observed that political parties are distributing staple goods, including rice, noodles, maize, and fertilisers, across local communities as part of last-minute attempts to sway voters across the states.

Some voters shared with Daily Trust how parties are employing these inducements to secure votes. In Ifedore LGA, Joseph Ayeni, a community leader, said a major party distributed rice and noodles to residents, framing it as a goodwill gesture from the candidate.

SPONSOR AD

“They came to our community with packs of noodles and bags of rice, which they distributed from their bus, saying it was from the governorship candidate,” Ayeni recounted. “We shared the rice, while the women divided the noodles.”

It was also gathered that some political parties have also been distributing cash gifts in mobilising eligible voters to campaign groups whenever the residents converge to listen to candidates speak about their plans and programmes.

A farmer, requesting anonymity, said his area received maize, fertilisers, and even pesticides from another party.

“They gave out these items during their campaign, saying they couldn’t visit without bringing something for us,” he explained, adding that not all residents benefitted equally.

While these distributions gain momentum, election monitoring group Yiaga Africa has raised concerns over voter inducement.

Speaking in Akure, Safiya Bichi, Yiaga Africa’s Head of Knowledge, Management, and Learning, noted incidents of vote-buying across several local government areas, including Akure South, Ifedore, and Owo.

Ms. Bichi reported that party chieftains are coordinating with community leaders to disperse food items and cash, allegedly to influence voting outcomes.

She condemned the practice, noting that tensions are rising as parties accuse each other of vote manipulation. “This situation highlights the need for vigilance and peaceful conduct,” Ms. Bichi stated. She urged security agencies to take proactive steps to ensure a safe and fair election.

“Ensuring the safety of voters, election officials, and participants is crucial to maintaining electoral integrity. Preventive measures are essential to avert violence and ensure a peaceful election,” Ms. Bichi added.