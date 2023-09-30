Ondo Police rescue 8 abducted CAC members

The Ondo State Police Command on Saturday said it had rescued eight Christian worshippers who were kidnapped on Friday afternoon by gunmen at Elegbeka in…

The Ondo State Police Command on Saturday said it had rescued eight Christian worshippers who were kidnapped on Friday afternoon by gunmen at Elegbeka in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The abducted persons are members of the Christ Apostolic Church(CAC), Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital.

The victims were said to be travelling in the church bus to Ifon, in the Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony, when they were waylaid and dragged into the bush by the gunmen.

SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Spokesperson, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

Odunlami-Omisanya said those rescued were seven women and one man, while efforts were on to rescue others unhurt.

Independence: APC will deliver on campaign promises – Ganduje

Ex-Kaduna Gov, Ramalan Yero, dumps PDP

“Good news! 8 victims were rescued, and effort is on to rescue others unhurt. The victims said that they were on their way to a wake keep; on getting to Ajagbale via Elegbeka on Ifon/Owo expressway, they were accosted by five gunmen who shot sporadically and forcefully took them into the bush,” she said.

However, contrary to the police spokesperson’s stance, some speculations making the rounds have it that the abductees escaped from their assailants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...