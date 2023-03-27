Ondo PDP crisis deepens as youths berate leaders

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has escalated as its youth wing has knocked the state’s leadership led by…

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has escalated as its youth wing has knocked the state’s leadership led by Fatai Adams over the party’s “poor performance” in the last elections.

The youths, under the aegis of the Council of Young Leaders (CYL), in a statement issued on Sunday, specifically noted that the crisis in led to the failure of the party in the House of Assembly elections.

PDP’s Youth Coordinator in the state, Mr Wande Ajayi, who signed the statement, expressed dismay at what he described as a “shameful performance” of the party in the just concluded polls.

Out of the 26 seats in the Ondo State House of Assembly, the PDP won four while the ruling APC cleared the remaining 22.

Reacting to the accusation, the spokesman of the PDP in Ondo, Kennedy Peretei, acknowledged that the youths had the right to vent their pains over the party’s woeful performance in the elections.

Mr Peretei, in a telephone chat with Daily Trust, said, “What we shall do next is not for the media, but for the party’s leadership.”