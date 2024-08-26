Ondo monarch orders closure of markets, shops over festival

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has announced the closure of all markets and shops within the metropolis by Tuesday in celebration of the…

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has announced the closure of all markets and shops within the metropolis by Tuesday in celebration of the Aheregbe festival.

Aheregbe festival is an age-long tradition observed annually in the ancient kingdom of Akure.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Michael Adeyeye, Oba Aladelusi said there shall be no opening of businesses or trading throughout the period of the festival.

The monarch also advised market women and residents of the Akure metropolis to abide by the directive due to the importance of the festival.

“The Palace of the Deji & Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom wishes to notify the residents of Akure and its environs that all Markets and Shops in Akure will be shut on Tuesday 27th August 2024.

“The closure is an integral part of the requirement in observing the age-long tradition of the annual Aheregbe Festival.

“Sequel to this, there shall be no opening of markets, trading, or opening of shops under any guise during the festival.

“Residents, market women, and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive,” a statement from the palace read.

According to the statement, only pharmaceutical shops are exempted from the directive of the closure due to the importance attached to the health sector.

“Notwithstanding, the festival will not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movement,” it added.

Last year, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu reversed the trend of shutting down businesses in celebration of the annual festival.

Akeredolu’s government then frowned at the closure of the markets, saying the announcement by the monarch infringed on the fundamental human rights of the residents of the community.

The government also complained that the monarch did not get approval before giving out the order of market closure.

It further stressed that the action constituted a clear violation of an existing order aand infringement of the right of Akure residents to pursue their livelihood.

When contacted on Monday to know if the government’s order had seceded, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan told Daily Trust that he could not immediately comment on the development.

Adeniyan affirmed that the Aheregbe festival has always been an age-long tradition of the Akure kingdom.