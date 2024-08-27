Ondo hosts 25,000 for global entrepreneurship festival

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF), the biggest exhibition for entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), innovators and policy makers would take place in Ondo…

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF), the biggest exhibition for entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), innovators and policy makers would take place in Ondo State, South West Nigeria.

The global event which would draw over 25,000 participants has been scheduled to hold in November with the state government putting finishing touches together to host participants at Entrepreneurship Village in Akure, Ondo State from 22 to 24 November, 2024.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who briefed newsmen in Lagos stated that the state is ready to host the world.

The news conference was streamed live across ten countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, Ghana, India, Liberia, Dubai, and Benin.

The festival was themed, “Beyond Boundaries: Poverty Eradication through Entrepreneurship”.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Wale Akinlosotu, said the theme of this year’s event resonates deeply with the State’s mission.

He reiterated the State’s collective belief that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool in addressing poverty around the globe.

He said, “Our dear state is big on entrepreneurship as is evident the fact that we have the first entepreneurship agency in Nigeria.

“For us as a state this festival is not just an event; it is a movement aimed at inspiring individuals and communities to harness their entrepreneurial spirit to create sustainable solutions for poverty alleviation.

“I am particularly proud that this laudable initiative is being hosted in our dear state, Ondo State, Nigeria. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can thrive. We are excited to showcase the rich potential of our state.

We are not shy to boast that Ondo State, Nigeria has the longest coastline in Nigeria and also the highest mineral deposited, the second largest bitumen deposit in the world to name a few. We do not mince words when we say our state is entrepreneurship driven and investor friendly. These and many more ways we pay attention to to demonstrate how we can contribute to the global dialogue on poverty eradication.”

A member of the GEF Board and Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Village, Dan Walkovitz, said that the festival would build upon the outcomes of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA2024) and the Summit of the future.

Chairman of the GEF Board, Wale Akinboboye said the festival presents a diverse array of activities, including workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches from industry leaders.

“Each session has been thoughtfully curated to provide valuable insights and practical tools that will empower entrepreneurs to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape. We are also thrilled to showcase the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem of Nigeria, particularly the rich potential of Ondo State, which serves as our gracious host,” he said.

A member of the event board, Shina Peller, said, “This festival brings together entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world, providing a unique platform for networking, learning, and inspiration. It is an opportunity for our youth to engage with industry experts, gain insights into the latest trends, and discover the tools necessary to turn their ideas into successful ventures.”

He urged the young people to embrace this initiative wholeheartedly.