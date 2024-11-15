Ondo guber: We’ve deployed 4,002 BVAS, 812 on reserve –INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, said this on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

She said the commission had also deployed additional 812 BVAS machines as reserve in case any of the deployed machines developed faults.

“We are ready. We have created enough voter awareness through the multiple channels we deployed for the exercise. We have engaged, recruited our ad-hoc staff, SPOs, presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers,” Babalola said.

She said over 30,000 security personnel had been deployed for the election and briefed on the mode of operation as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free election.

She said, “The security agencies have given us assurance. We trained them to be professional and be committed to the job they engage in.

“We also taught them our process. You know, when you don’t know someone else’s process, some things you think are not right, some things you think are wrong. So we have trained them and they have cascaded this training to their commands.”

She assured that the commission would activate the Registration Area Centres (RACs) earlier than usual to ensure early deployment of voting materials to the polling units.

“Most vehicles are on their way to the RAC because we are going to activate RACs very early. We don’t want to activate RACs in the night so that they would have settled in and they’ll be ready for the election tomorrow (Saturday).

“Our people are on the field now and we are just awaiting feedback for them to arrive at their various destinations,” Babalola said.