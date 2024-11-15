Ondo guber: Polling units will open at 6am –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that polling units in Ondo State will be open by 6am.

INEC supervising National Commissioner in Edo, Prof Kunle Ajayi, stated this while discussing the commission’s preparedness for the governorship election in the state during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that INEC was 100% ready for the election, assuring that there would be no glitches in the course of voting.

Ajayi added that the commission has 18 candidates on its list.

He said, “Today we started moving to registration areas. As I am talking to you, all registration areas have received their sensitive materials. We are going to start by 6am tomorrow. I can assure you that all the polling units will be open by 6am.

“There will be no late arrival of materials in polling units. We are proud of what we have done. We will not disappoint the people of Ondo State.

“We have been training our staff for about three months. We have trained our SPOs and POs. All of them have been trained and in addition to that there are back up technicians in case there is any problem.

“I assure you the BVAs will work very well. They have been tested as part of the preparation for the election. Everywhere we went the BVAS worked very well, showing the thumbprint of the candidate captured.