Ondo guber poll will be indication of 2027 elections –Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State would be an indication of where the country is headed in 2027.

He also said the 2017 general elections would be a contest between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian people.

Makinde made this statement during the commissioning of the South-West PDP Zonal Office in Ibadan, Oyo State, which he built and donated to the party in honour of the late Olusoji Adagunodo, former PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West).

SPONSOR AD

Makinde emphasized the importance of unity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that a united front would make it difficult for the APC to succeed in the election.

He noted that the people of Nigeria would speak against the ruling party in 2027, just as they did in Oyo and Osun states.

The governor also addressed speculation about his potential presidential candidacy, saying that he would announce his intentions himself and not through intermediaries.

He urged PDP members to work together and unite their bases, emphasizing that the next general elections would be APC versus Nigerians, not just APC versus PDP.

Makinde said, “The people spoke in Oyo and Osun states. They will do it in Nigeria. So, don’t fret. Don’t think external people have control over what will happen in our party. Yes, they may try; they can only succeed when we allow it.

“I want to admonish PDP members all over the country, let us unite and the way to demonstrate it is if you to know one or two people in Ondo State, call them and tell them that the PDP is united. Tell them that the Ondo election coming up in two weeks from now would be an indication of where Nigeria would be in 2027.”

Notable attendees at the event included Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, PDP Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, and former governors Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu.