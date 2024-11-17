Ondo guber poll far from being credible – CUPP

The just concluded governorship election conducted in Ondo State is far from being credible, according to the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

In a statement on Sunday, Comrade Mark Adebayo, spokesman of the coalition, alleged that the fundamental elements of a free, fair, democratic, and credible election were glaringly missing.

“The widespread vote buying, especially by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the bias demonstrated by the security agencies who are supposed to curb such a menace was an eyesore.”

“It is evident that the APC at both the national and subnationals has performed woefully on all indices of development and cannot win any fairly contested election. But the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conceptualized a dangerous agenda of state capture via a tendency towards turning Nigeria into a one-Party state prior to the 2027 genera elections. Therefore, the Party has set in motion the machinery to turn Nigeria into a one-Party state.

“It is clear to all Nigerians that the APC is the Party that has elevated poverty, hunger and economic collapse into active state policy which has destroyed many businesses and crippled the capacity of Nigerians to live a good life. Insecurity has never been as bad as it now obtains nationwide, inflation is at all-time high of 34.7% and still rising, youth unemployment and the phenomenon of out-of-school children has attained epidemic proportions under a government that has proven not only grossly incompetent but also egregiously wicked and unconcerned about the plights of regular Nigerians and swims in the slimy ocean of corruption and criminal extravagance, just to mention a few of its horrible records.

“Under these circumstances, a Party like the APC cannot win a free and fair election. But here we are, as it was done in Edo state, so it was orchestrated in Ondo State to force a fait accompli on the people by state force. This is not democracy, but a deliberate policy of state capture by antidemocratic forces who are determined to undermine and ultimately destroy our democracy as they did in the first and second Republics.

“As opposition, we remain vigilant and determined to ensure that we do not allow antidemocratic forces bring down our country by scuttling our democratic development as a sovereign nation. All hands shall be on deck to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the shackles of oppression, repression and the corrosive influence of obnoxious politicking.”