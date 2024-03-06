Ondo guber: PDP NWC, aspirants discuss zoning

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), critical stakeholders and aspirants in the coming Ondo State governorship election have opened discussions on zoning the party’s ticket to Ondo South Senatorial District.

Two of the aspirants who spoke with journalists at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting at the National Headquarters of the party said they agreed that the issue of zoning had been settled, but noted that the nothing has been agreed on in consensus.

One of the aspirants, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, told journalists that the issues concerning party leadership in the state has been resolved, adding that, “I am from the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State, precisely Okiti Pupa, the town that has consistently delivered PDP victories since 1999, and we will continue to do so in the next election.

“I fully support the zoning of the ticket to Ondo South Senatorial District as the sure path for PDP’s success and now that it’s our turn, I am confident I will win.

“I possess the capacity, knowledge, and skills required to defeat the APC. As an entrepreneur for 40 years, I understand that governance is about business and creating employment and wealth, which I’ve successfully done globally.”

On his part, Olusola Ebiseni affirmed that all those at the meeting have actually gotten a level of understanding from the issues raised., adding that “I can say, particularly with respect to issue of zoning appears to have been achieved, that the governorship of governorship candidate of the PDP would come from the South Senatorial District of the state.

“If you look at all the other political parties, everyone that is contesting is from the South Senatorial district. So, there appears to be state consensus, the consensus of the people of Ondo State that the next governor of Ondo should come from the South senatorial district.”

According to him, “That has been achieved at the level of Ondo state and that was put on the table today without any dissenting at all on the issue of zoning. On the issue of consensus, yes we still have argument back and forth, But zoning is already achieved.”