Ondo guber: PDP Candidate rejects results, heads to tribunal 

Agboola Ajayi, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16th governorship election in Ondo State, has rejected the result of the exercise and vowed to challenge it in court.

Incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the exercise with 366,781 votes, while Ajayi polled 117,845 votes.

Ajayi, in a statement issued by his campaign spokesperson, Ayo Fadaka, said his legal action against the election result was the only option available to the opposition party to reverse the “debauchery.”

“In summary, we reject the results of the November 16th election and will take legal actions to reverse the debauchery, that is the option available to us and we are hopeful that man and God who is the ultimate will give us justice. It is time we begin to eschew criminality from our electoral process,” he said.

The PDP candidate noted that elections conducted by INEC since the APC assumed power in 2015 had been in the tradition of hijacking the process and delivering results that were in contrast with the people’s desires.

He said, “We have uncovered lots of actions undertaken to compromise the electoral desires of the people and sadly conclude that democracy cannot thrive in an environment where unabated criminality is perpetually perpetrated in the prosecution of an election by the agency (INEC) saddled with the onerous and sacred responsibility to protect our franchise and deliver its mandate at the end of every election.

“November 16th election, like every other election conducted by INEC since APC assumed power in 2015, continues in the tradition of hijacking the process and delivering results that are diametrically in contrast with expressed electoral desires, thus resulting in promoting voters apathy and total disenchantment with the electoral process.”