Ondo guber: INEC replaces Ebiseni with Festus as LP candidate

Ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replaced the Labour Party candidate, Olusola Ebiseni with Dr. Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus.

The commission said the replacement was done after it was served with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling of the Court of Appeal which set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.