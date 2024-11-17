Ondo guber: Go to court if dissatisfied, Tinubu tells PDP, others

President Bola Tinubu has urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the Ondo State governorship election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress.

President Tinubu who congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also commended the peaceful conduct of the process.

The President congratulated other candidates of the 17 political parties for the maturity and sense of purpose demonstrated during the campaigns and the election, attributing the success of the polls to the civility in the state.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement enjoined political actors to allow their orderly conduct permeate the post-election activities and processes.

“Those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election can explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress on areas of conflict,” the statement read.

“President Tinubu believes the Ondo State election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, affirming that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process.”

The President also commended INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 per cent of results on the same day of the election.

The President extended his appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force, National Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order.