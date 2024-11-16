✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ondo Guber: Aiyedatiwa Wins Poling Unit

img 20241116 wa0029
    By Tosin Tope, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing election, has won his polling unit.

Aiyedatiwa, who is battling to retain the governor’s seat, exercised his franchise at polling unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, Obenla in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

At the end of the exercise, Mr Aiyedatiwa scored 128 votes to defeat Ajayi of the PDP who polled 3 votes.

Earlier, Mr Aiyedatiwa had expressed optimism of winning governorship election, saying the people of the state would translate their love for him with their votes.

“I believe the election will be peaceful and credible. From what I gathered, it revealed that other locations have materials. They should go out and vote. I believe with what we have done in the last 10 months.

“The voters know who they want as their governor, and i know they will translate their support to vote for me,” Aiyedatiwa added.

According to him, “I am at an advantage to win this election because I have worked for the people. The last 10 months had been about rapid development. I was the only candidate that covered the entire state. I believe they would translate the love to vote for me today.”

