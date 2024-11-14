Ondo gov’ship: Court of Appeal sacks LP candidate, Ebiseni

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has removed Olusola Ebiseni as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

In a unanimous judgment prepared by Justice Hamma Barka but read by Justice Adebukola Banjoko, the appellate court held that LP’s appeal against Ebiseni is allowed.

Similarly, Justice Abba Mohammed ruled that the appeal marked CA/ABJ/CV/1172/2024 brought by the LP against Ebiseni and two others had merit.

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided by Justice Emeka Nwite had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and recognize Ebiseni and Ezekiel Awude as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the Labour Party for the November 16 election.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order while delivering judgement in a suit filed by the duo of Nehemiah and Awude, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1105/2024 between the Labour Party and six others vs. INEC.

The judge held that the second primary election held by the party, which produced Nehemiah and Awude, was valid and must be upheld by the electoral body, adding that he had paid the N20 nomination fee.

The judge noted that the LP had earlier directed Ebiseni to pay the sum of N5 million to one Festus Olorunfemi as expenses after he withdraw from the governorship race and thus he deserved to be the party’s candidate.