Ondo Gov’ship: Akeredolu family divided over SDP candidate’s endorsement

The family of the late Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been divided over the endorsement of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, ahead of the Saturday’s election.

The youngest brother of the late Governor, Oluwafemi Akeredolu, on Thursday reportedly declared the family’s support for the SDP against the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa was Akeredolu’s deputy until he died in December, 2023. Aiyedatiwa was immediately sworn in as the new governor of the state to complete the four-year term of his late principal.

Although Aiyedatiwa had repeatedly denied the insinuations, the relationship between Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu had turned sour in the months leading to the late governor’s governor.

Had Akeredolu lived, analysts have argued that Aiyedatiwa would not have gotten the governorship ticket of APC.

“I am the youngest brother of the late Oluwafemi Akeredolu, that was the former governor of ondo State, same father, same mother. So we know there is something that we do in our family. If we say we are going forward we don’t look back. We believe one thing, being truthful, being precise.

“If we say we are going forward, we are going forward. And that is why you always know that they call my brother talk and do. He is a very, very strict person.

“It is not about the party. My brother was a staunch APC member. It is not about the party. What has the party done for us as Nigerians ? The party can pick an idiot and put him there so that people should vote. People vote for the party now. It’s the party they are voting for,” Akeredolu’s young brother was quoted as saying while endorsing the SDP candidate.

But a statement from the family on Friday denied the endorsement of the SDP candidate, saying Olufemi’s announcement was a personal decision that does not reflect the family’s stance.

In a statement released on Friday, the family head, Professor Oluwole Akeredolu, stated that the endorsement did not represent the family’s position.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Professor Oluwole Akeredolu (the immediate younger brother of the recently departed Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu) is the head of the Akeredolu Family and solely authorised to speak on behalf of the family. Neither he nor any of the principal members of the family has declared support for the SDP. The Akeredolu Family has not declared any such support,” the statement read.

The family acknowledged Olufemi’s involvement with the SDP but clarified that his actions did not represent the Akeredolu family.

“We are not unaware of the activities of Olufemi Akeredolu (the youngest of the brothers of the immediate past Governor of Ondo State) and his association with the SDP. He is an adult, an individual with an inalienable right to freedom of association. He does not speak for the family, neither is he authorised to do so,” the statement added.