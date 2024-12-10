Ondo gov’ship: Ajayi challenges Aiyedatiwa’s victory at tribunal, accuses INEC of bias

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has filed a petition at the Election Petition Tribunal to contest Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the November 16 governorship election.

Ajayi, who finished second in the poll, announced this during a press briefing in Akure on Monday. He argued that the election, which saw Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared the winner with 366,781 votes against his 117,845, did not reflect the will of the people.

The PDP candidate revealed that his party conducted a comprehensive review of the election and concluded that filing a petition was necessary to seek justice.

“Since the election, we have refrained from public commentary to thoroughly analyse the events of that day,” Ajayi stated. “Our findings confirm that the outcome does not represent the people’s will. By filing a petition, we are taking lawful steps to ensure justice is served.”

He expressed gratitude to the electorate for their support and maturity during the election but lamented that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to ensure a free and fair process.

“We are optimistic that the tribunal will fairly adjudicate our case. The judiciary remains a crucial pillar in preserving democracy, and we trust it will rise to this challenge,” he added.