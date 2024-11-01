Ondo Governor promises payment of new minimum wage in election month

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said the new minimum wage of ₦73,000 for civil servants would be implemented from November.

The governorship election in the state is billed for November.

While addressing workers during a fitness walk in Akure, on Friday, Aiyedatiwa emphasised that the welfare of civil servants remained a priority of his administration.

“Anything we have done for civil servants has never been politically driven. If workers are not happy, they won’t be encouraged. That is why we have always prioritised their welfare,” he said.

The governor further stressed the importance of motivation among workers, describing it as a mindset essential for productivity.

Aiyedatiwa assured the civil servants that if elected, he would surpass his current achievements, pledging to break his own record by delivering even more for the workforce.

He expressed appreciation for their show of solidarity and reminded them of his shared identity as the number one civil servant in the state.

The Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philips, during the event, appreciated Aiyedatiwa for “creating a conducive environment for civil servants”.

He acknowledged the administration’s commitment to prompt salary payments, regular promotions, and the consistent disbursement of pension.

Philips emphasised that civil servants gathered at the event were not politicians but were there to express their appreciation for the governor’s dedication to their welfare.

Also, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Mr Clement Fatuase, expressed confidence in Aiyedatiwa’s continued support for civil servants.

He assured the governor that after the Nov. 16 governorship election, the civil servants would proudly come forward on Nov. 17 to celebrate his victory.

Fatuase emphasised the strong bond between the governor and the public workforce, highlighting the appreciation and loyalty of civil servants towards his administration. (NAN)