Ondo Governor appoints Comedian Seyi Law as Aide

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has appointed comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, aka Seyi Law, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Entertainment and Tourism.…

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has appointed comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, aka Seyi Law, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Entertainment and Tourism.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, announced this in a statement on Monday.

According to Adeniyan, the appointments are effective immediately.

The newly appointed SSA is tasked with harnessing the state’s entertainment and tourism potential to drive economic growth and development.

In a post via X, Seyi Law appreciated the governor for the appointment.

“Thank you to His Excellency, @LuckyAiyedatiwa, for this appointment. May God help us to help you achieve your great visions for Ondo State,” he wrote.

Others appointed as SSAs include Muyiwa Ogunleye (Community Integration), Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola (Agric & Agribusiness), Uzoma Egbulefu (Non-indigenes), and Chief Olufunke Adu (Market Women Relations).

Also appointed were Alonge Felix Kolawole (Social Investment), Hon. Tomide Akinribido (ICT), Allen Sowore (Strategic Communication), Femi Lawson (Public Enlightenment), and Rotimi Agbede (Citizen Orientation).

Others are Mrs Eko Davies (Traders Affairs), Kike Isijola (Digital Media), Mrs Dupe Adetuwo (Arts & Culture), Oriade Adebanwo (Emergency Response), Fadesola Ojamomi (Inter-Party Affairs), Oladimeji Olawale (Intra-Party Affairs), Akinboni Samuel (Party Affairs), and Bello Titus Abiodun (Innovation).

Special Assistants for mobilization and representation of non-indigenous communities in the state include Hon. Ejor Agagu (Mobilisation), Oluyemi Damilola Grace (Mobilisation), Isaiah Igwe (Non-indigenes for Igbo – North), Francis Belohun (Non-indigenes for Igbo – Central), Uche Okafor (Non-indigenes for Igbo – South), Mohammed Jamil (Non-indigenes for Hausa – North), Goniya Garuba (Non-indigenes for Hausa – Central), Issa Umar Mohammed (Non-indigenes for Hausa – South), Tenuche Fatai (Non-indigenes for Ebira – North), Alhaji Abdulkadir Adinoyi (Non-indigenes for Ebira – Central), Alhaji Abdulkareem Ododo (Non-indigenes for Ebira – South), and Imo Owoh (Non-indigenes for others).