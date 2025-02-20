Ondo FA chairman warns delegates against external influence in election

Sunday Dele-Ajayi, the Chairman of the Ondo State Football Association, has cautioned members of the association against allowing external forces to destabilise the state.

Ajayi, who stated this at the 2025 Annual General Assembly of the congress on Wednesday in Akure, advised members to ensure that their campaign ahead of the coming election was issue-based.

He commended Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State for his efforts in ensuring that the Akure sports complex was ready for football activities, and the return of Sunshine Stars Football Club.

“We don’t have any other state, don’t let outsiders burn our state down, if they come to you, ask them what is their interest in Ondo State. Let’s have a peaceful electoral process, anyone can emerge as chairman,” he said. In her goodwill message, Mrs Evelyn Lebi, Director of Sports, Ministry of Youth and Sports, congratulated the board for the successful tenure. Lebi commended the leadership for bringing different dynamics to football activities in the state.

She urged the incoming board to improve on the work of their predecessors, while the ministry encouraged the development of different sports activities.

Otunba Bamidele Ologunloluwa, Chairman of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), said the Football Association had been able to bring different sponsorship programme to the state

Ologunloluwa who was represented by Lanre Abiodun, Secretary of ODSFA, commended the board for their support for Sunshine Stars.

The chairman urged the incoming board to ensure that they leverage on the success of the present board.