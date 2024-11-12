Ondo election: Atiku warns INEC against malpractice

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State to mobilize support for the victory of the party in Saturday’s governorship election.

Atiku, in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Tuesday, described the PDP flag bearer in the election, Agboola Ajayi, as a consummate politician who has what it takes to not only galvanize the party to victory, but also improve the lives of the people of the state.

The Presidential Candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other election management agencies to stand against malpractices.

He said: “The governorship election that is coming up this Saturday presents an opportunity for the people of Ondo State to elevate the condition of the state into increased prosperity.

“The APC, as it has been made clear to everyone, is a grossly unpopular party which does not have the interest of the people as a core objective.

“The people of Ondo State have an opportunity in Hon. Ajayi of the PDP to tell the APC that enough is enough.

“As leaders of the party, we shall provide all necessary support to ensure that the APC is not allowed to repress the wishes of the electorate in this election.

“This is also a sound warning to all election management officials and volunteers that the PDP will stand firmly against any malpractice in the Ondo governorship election.”

The former Vice-President, however, urged people of the state to come out en masse and vote, and also ensure that their ballots count.