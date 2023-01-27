Ondo council boss suspended over ‘graft, abuse of office’

Goke Jatuwase, the Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been suspended over allegations of misappropriation of the council’s funds. Mr Jatuwase…

Mr Jatuwase was suspended by members of the legislative arms of the council after rising from a plenary session on Thursday.

Daily Trust obtained a copy of the suspension letter where a ‘vote of no confidence’ was passed on Mr Jatuwase by 11 councillors of the legislative arm.

In the letter, Mr Jatuwase was ordered to immediately hand over and transmit power to the Vice Chairman of the LGA, Mr Mebino Obele, pending an investigation.

The councillors also accused Mr Jatuwase of gross misconduct and indiscipline, high level of incompetence, and callousness including a total disregard for democratic principles and the yearning for the teaming population of Ilaje LGA.

“Lack of transparency in the management of funds for the last two years. Mr Chairman, be informed that your suspension takes immediate effect. Therefore, you are hereby totally prevented to perform any role whatsoever of the executive chairman, llaje Local Government Hence you are required to, with immediate effect, transfer power to the Vice Chairman, Hon. Mebino Dickson Obele.”

Reacting to his suspension in a telephone interview with Daily Trust, Mr Jatuwase said he only got to know about his suspension through social media.

He added that he had not been served officially, stressing that the legislative arm has no right to suspend him.

“I only know about my suspension on social media. I have not gotten the letter officially and they can’t even communicate me. It’s the clerk, not within their right.

“So, they don’t have such a right because they are half-baked educated persons and they would have to reverse themselves,” Mr Jatuwase said.

He, however, denied engaging in anti-party activities as alleged by the councillors.