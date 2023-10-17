Ondo assembly to suspend impeachment process against dep gov – Ganduje

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to suspend the…

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to suspend the ongoing impeachment process against the state deputy governor, Lucky Ayiedatiwa.

The state assembly had begun an impeachment process against the deputy governor over alleged corruption.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with members of the reconciliation committee which lasted for about two hours at the APC national secretariat, Ganduje said, “First of all, I have to thank the Speaker and members of the state assembly for honouring our invitation to have an in-depth discussion and receive an interim report from the reconciliation committee.

“We thank you for that. This is proof that you are real democrats, civilised and believe in conflict resolution. I have to thank everybody in the reconciliation committee which has experienced members, several senators, House of Representatives members and even the two-term governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari who joined us.

“I have to thank the State Assembly for agreeing to suspend the impeachment process and give room for a political solution to the problem. As the reconciliation chairman has mentioned, they haven’t met the governor and his deputy yet. But they met all the stakeholders. That was what warranted the meeting today.

“And now, having suspended the impeachment process, they have created a conducive environment to continue dialoguing. We believe that we will reach a political solution. APC, as a political party, is an institution that is indispensable to democracy.”

Chairman of the reconciliation committee and former governor of Kastina State, Aminu Masari said, “For now, the probe and impeachment process have been suspended to allow room for the committee to work.”

