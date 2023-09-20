Ondo Assembly moves to impeach deputy gov, alleges misconduct

The Ondo State House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice on Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state’s deputy governor, over alleged gross misconduct. The impeachment notice…

The Ondo State House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice on Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state’s deputy governor, over alleged gross misconduct.

The impeachment notice was served on Mr Aiyedatiwa yesterday after an emergency plenary session in Akure, the state capital.

The deputy governor was alleged to have approved millions of naira for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

It also noted that Mr Aiyedatiwa allegedly asked that the money be sourced from the state palliative fund and gave the approval while Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was on medical vacation in Germany.

During plenary, the majority leader of the house, Wole Ogunmolasuyi, quoted section 188 of the constitution to justify the need to write Aiyedatiwa over the allegations. He then moved a motion to serve the deputy governor the impeachment notice.

Mr Ogunmolasuyi’s motion was immediately seconded by a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the assembly, Tope Angbulu, representing Akoko South West II.

However, Olamide Oladiji, the speaker, directed Benjamin Jaiyeola, clerk of the house, to write to the deputy governor, informing him of the allegations levelled against him.

Nine of the twenty-six lawmakers signed the impeachment notice, accusing Mr Aiyedatiwa of “gross misconduct” and gave the deputy governor seven days ultimatum to respond to the allegations.

Mr Aiyedatiwa had acted on behalf of Governor Akeredolu when the latter was away from the state for a three-month medical leave in Germany.

On his return, the governor sacked the media aides attached to the deputy governor’s office.

The development came amid an alleged rift between Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu. But the deputy governor had said he remained loyal to his principal.

A source in the state assembly who spoke on condition of anonymity said at least 23 lawmakers have already appended their signatures, supporting the impeachment notice against Mr Aiyedatiwa. He explained that the deputy governor had been under intense investigation over alleged gross abuse of office.

He said, “By approving funds for himself, he already caused trouble and was aware the governor wasn’t happy with it when he returned from his medical leave.”

The deputy governor could not be reached for comments as effort to get him to talk on the matter proved abortive as of the time of filing this report last night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...