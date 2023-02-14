Ondo: Armed robbers sentenced to death for killing couple

The Ondo State High Court in Akure on Tuesday sentenced Ayuba Idris and Tasur Abubakar, to death by hanging for killing a couple. The two…

The two convicts were charged with murdering one Mr Kwaku Richard Kwakye and Mrs Tope Kwakye in 2019 in Akure, the state capital.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Williams Olamide said the culprits who were accused of armed robbery and murder were guilty of the offences.

Justice Olamide said that the convicts are also guilty of the offence of conspiracy and were sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

However, the judge sentenced Idris and Abubakar to death by hanging.

John Dada, the counsel for the Ondo State Government charged the convicts with a 5-count charge as he narrated how the duo robbed Mr and Mrs Kwakye and killed them on May 1, 2019, around 8:30 pm at Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olufoam in Akure.

He said their offences contravene Sections 6(b),(1,2)(a)&(b),324,319, 319(1) of the Robbery and Firearms( Special Provisions) Act, Cap11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Dada told the court that the convicts were armed with dangerous weapons and killed their victims with motorcycle cables.