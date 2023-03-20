Ondo: APC clears 22, PDP 4

The ruling APC has won the majority seats in the Ondo State House of Assembly. The APC won 22 of the 26 constituencies, while…

The APC won 22 of the 26 constituencies, while the candidates of the opposition PDP clinched four seats.

Three out of the 26 females that contested in the polls won on the platform of the APC. They are Witherspoon Atinuke (Owo II); Fayemi Annah (Ilaje II) and Ogunlowo Oluwatosin (Idanre).

A total of 208 candidates contested the 26 seats of the House of Assembly in 17 political parties. Young candidates between the ages of 30 and 45 in Saturday’s assembly elections in Ondo State won 12 seats, the youngest being Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju (33), while the oldest is Witherspoon Morenike (63).