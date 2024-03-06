Ondo 2024: Ex-SSG Odu withdraws from guber race, endorses Jimoh Ibrahim

Oladunni Odu, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Ondo State, has withdrawn her governorship aspiration to support Jimoh Ibrahim, another aspirant…

Ibrahim, a business mogul and financial expert, currently represents Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Mrs Odu disclosed her decision to step down from the November 16 governorship race during a meeting with the coordinators of her political group, Iwajowa Political Group, and the party chieftains in the South Senatorial District in Okitipupa.

Confirming the development on Tuesday, one of the coordinators of the group, Alaba Onayajo, revealed that Mrs Odu had already aligned herself with Ibrahim for the April election.

He said the former SSG had instructed the group to work towards ensuring Ibrahim’s success and victory in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Onayajo added that Mrs Odu had earlier met with her supporters in the Central Senatorial District and directed them to work for Mr Ibrahim’s victory at the party’s primary.

“The Iwajowa Political Group has been directed by our leader and founder, Odu, to start working and mobilising for Ibrahim. The primary goal of Iwajowa Political Group now is to ensure Ibrahim emerges victorious in the party’s primary in April, and since we have received the instruction, work has started in earnest.

Odu also confirmed the alliance with Ibrahim in a brief interview with journalists in Akure.

Recall that Odu had declared her intention to vie for the APC ticket in the November 16 governorship election in the state in September 2023.

Both Odu and Ibrahim hail from the same southern senatorial district of the state.

No fewer than 15 governorship aspirants in the APC are vying for the party ticket ahead of the primary.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed political parties in the state to hold their primaries between 6 April and 27 April.