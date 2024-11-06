Ondo 2024: Election materials, officials will arrive early – INEC chair

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness to ensure early arrival of election materials and officials for the November 16 off-cycle governorship election in Ondo state.

The elections in the country conducted by INEC had always been characterized by late arrival of materials, with electoral officials arriving at polling units hours after the official commencement of the polls.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman, gave the assurance when he paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to some local government areas in the state where the mock accreditation took place on Wednesday.

Yakubu, who was joined by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oluwatoyin Babalola, and other National Commissioners of the commission, said the Ondo governorship election will be different as the electoral body had put in place necessary logistics to ensure that polls open early for the electorates to exercise their franchise.

He explained that the commission has deployed the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for voter accreditation at the polling units and for the upload of results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal in preparation for the election exercise.

The INEC chairman also stressed that it was important to test-run deployment of the technology following the training given to its officials for the mock accreditation safeguard the credibility of the upcoming exercise.

“The assurance is that, as we have been assured by the Electoral Officers (EOs) and as we have seen the level of preparations made, we will ensure that all polling units open on time so that voters will not come and wait for INEC officials and materials.

“Having tested the integrity of the machines, it’s not just about deploying early but also accrediting early and my assurance to voters is that, as far as INEC is concerned, in this multi-stakeholder activity called election, you can see the level of preparation.

“That’s why we left our offices in Abuja to come to the state. We are not stopping at the state headquarters in Akure but are also visiting local government offices, including some of the polling units where mock accreditation is taking place and where the election will be held on next week Saturday,” Yakubu added.

While expressing optimism that the assurances given by stakeholders in the election would be met with actions, Yakubu said the commission was fully ready to ensure a hitch-free with the level of resources deployed for the election.

He revealed that part of the preparations for the Ondo off-cycle governorship election was the conduct of the mock accreditation exercise with the timely accreditation of eligible voters using the BVAS machines.

According to him, “As part of the preparations, we decided to do a mock to further test the functionality of the machines.

“So far, as you have seen, we have had no failure in accreditation. Many of the voters were accredited using facial recognition rather than fingerprint.”

Yakubu, however, appealed to the political parties taking part in the election to reign in their supporters to eschew violence, adding that INEC will do its best to ensure the election is peaceful, credible and acceptable.

“I once again appeal to political parties, candidates, and their supporters to ensure that we maintain the peace that will enable us to deploy in good time, conclude the process in good time, and announce whoever the people of Ondo State have chosen as their governor next week Saturday.”

Daily Trust reports that Yakubu visited no less than four LGAs; Akure South, idanre, Ile-oluji-Okeigbo, Ondo East, Akure North among others where the mock accreditation took place.