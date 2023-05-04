Onaiyekan: It makes no sense to swear in Tinubu before tribunal’s verdict

Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Onaiyekan, has kicked against the swearing in of President-elect Bola Tinubu before the conclusion of the election tribunal. Former…

Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Onaiyekan, has kicked against the swearing in of President-elect Bola Tinubu before the conclusion of the election tribunal.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are contesting the victory of Tinubu at the tribunal.

Although the presidential election tribunal will commence hearing of petitions on May 8, preparations for the May 29 inauguration are in top gear.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Onaiyekan said Nigeria’s electioneering system ought to be reviewed.

SDP presidential candidate concedes defeat, asks Nigerians to support Tinubu

Projects: I owe you nothing, Tinubu tactically rejects Wike’s refund request

“There are cases in court that have not been disposed of. That is why we are in an anomalous situation. We have a president-elect whose election is being challenged and the court is handling it,” he said.

“I’m still waiting for the court to tell me who won the election. It doesn’t make much sense to be swearing in people when they are still in court.

“I know it has happened with governors but the outcome has really not been the best of all cases. I think we need to review our election process, so we do have a winner who will be sworn in and whom everybody would rally around.

“It is a pity that it is taking longer for the court to come to its decision. My problem is that the whole system of our election must be properly reviewed so that it would be easier for winners to emerge according to the wishes of the people.

“It is not right to have a system that is constantly contested. We should find out why is every election being contested.”