Onaiyekan, Emir of Argungu ask Tinubu to continue with census

The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan and the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera, have urged President-elect Bola Ahmad Tinubu to continue with the Housing and Population Census initiated by the outgoing administration.

They spoke in Abuja during a round table engagement with traditional and interfaith leaders on improving human capital development through girl-child education.

Onaiyekan said: “Census should be a regular thing and should be done properly. The only thing is that the time fixed for the census was bad timing and I think President Muhammadu Buhari did well to postpone it. So, the incoming administration should make sure it is done properly as plans have already started and have continued.

“Our country has always been reluctant in reflecting religion in our census. I am one of those who believe that religion is an important aspect of our life in this country, and to do a census without reflecting it means we are closing our eyes to an important reality. If it reflects tribe and place of birth, it should reflect religion.”

The Emir of Argungu said the census should be conducted in a conducive climate.

He said: “Census is very important, you can’t plan anything without knowing who you are planning it for. Census is important for everything we do, but I think we should do it in a climate that’s conducive.”