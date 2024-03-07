On the Launch of Police Veterans’ Foundation

By Zayd Ibn Isah

History was made recently as the Nigerian Police Veterans’ Foundation was formally launched at the Police Service Commission Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja. It was a spectacle of grandeur and pomp, akin to a majestic eagle soaring amidst a sky ablaze with the blue, yellow, and green colors of the Nigeria Police Force. Every moment was adorned with the regalia of tradition, each step taken as a verse in the song of the nation’s heritage. The air was filled with the resonance of police drums, all echoing the heartbeats of a people who have sacrificed so much in service of their fatherland, while speeches from well-meaning Nigerians carried the wisdom of ages past. Truly, it was a day when time swayed to alternating rhythms of jubilation and somber reflection, painting the canvas of memory with strokes of reverence and honor.

The Police Veterans’ Foundation is the brainchild of the Honourable Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase. Shortly after he was appointed as the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Arase felt the need to bring retired police officers under one roof to birth ideas for the betterment of the police. It started with the creation of the Retired Police Officers’ Consultative Forum, which aims at giving retired police officers a veritable platform to talk about contemporary issues and challenges facing the police, and also proffer solutions where necessary.

One thing led to another, and the idea of a Police Veterans’ Foundation was birthed. The foundation was set up to address growing concerns and pressures faced by retired police officers. One of the aims of the foundation is to seek resources and provide succor to children of police officers in terms of employment opportunities, skills acquisition training, and other necessities. Another objective of the foundation is to engage competent and capable retired officers as valuable resources for training and retraining programs within both the NPF and PSC.

Every great leader aims to leave an indelible mark, like footsteps in the sands of time, ensuring their legacy endures through the ages. As the saying goes, “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” Great leaders understand this and strive to be remembered majorly for their contributions to society. Just as a skilled artist carefully places each stroke on a canvas, a great leader also shapes their actions in order to leave a lasting imprint on history. Dr. Solomon Arase’s creation of the Police Veterans’ Foundation exemplifies this principle, as he seeks to not only improve the lives of retired police officers, but also ensure that their invaluable service will be honored and remembered for generations to come.

At this juncture, it should be noted that the launch of the Police Veterans’ Foundation is timely, especially given the challenges faced by retired police officers, as well as the need to harness their expertise for the benefit of the force. As such, the launch of the Police Veterans’ Foundation heralds a new chapter in the history of the Nigeria Police Force, one marked by unity, compassion, and a shared commitment to honoring the service and sacrifice of those who dedicated their lives to protecting our beloved nation.

The Police Veterans’ Foundation, if sustained, will ameliorate some of the pains and concerns of retired officers. But one thing is certain, the Board of Trustees and other members of the Foundation cannot do it alone. They would be needing the support of relevant stakeholders in order to keep it afloat. I am glad Mr. President has pledged his unalloyed support for this noble project.

And not just Mr. President, but the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has also keyed into the project as he is the proud son of a retired police officer. During his speech, the Governor went back down memory lane, recounting how life was like growing up in the barracks . He talked about the stereotypes he faced from friends and colleagues who thought he would amount to nothing as the son of a police officer, and also of how his mother struggled to raise the family following the demise of the father. But the rest, as it is often said, is history.

The Governor’s painful life experience serves as a poignant metaphor for the plight of the average Nigerian police officer. Much like the Governor, these officers dedicate their lives in service to their country, often facing tremendous challenges and making significant sacrifices. Yet, their contributions are frequently overlooked or met with indifference, and at times, even scorn. This stark reality highlights the need for greater recognition and support for the men and women who bravely serve in law enforcement, ensuring the safety and security of their fellow citizens.

Zayd Ibn Isah can be reached via [email protected]