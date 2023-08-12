On the ‘holiday allowance’ for senators

Last week at the conclusion of the screening of Ministerial nominees by the Senate which he presided over, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the clerk…

Last week at the conclusion of the screening of Ministerial nominees by the Senate which he presided over, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the clerk of the National Assembly will send “token” into the senators’ various bank accounts to enable them enjoy their holiday, a statement which has drawn condemnations from several Nigerians.

The senate president specifically stated that, “in order to enable all of us to enjoy our holiday, a token has been sent to our various bank accounts by the clerk of the National Assembly.’’

Senator Akpabio made the statement before the adjournment of the upper chamber for the long recess.

Upon being told by some of his colleagues that the live coverage of the event was still on and realizing that the statement will cast him in unflattering light before the Nigerian public, the senate president corrected himself.

Senator Akpabio then made another remark, saying, “I withdraw that statement’’ and then proceeded to say, “in order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your boxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return’’.

Senator Akpabio may have made the statement in a fit of joie de vivre probably to appreciate his colleagues for concluding the task of screening the nominees for ministerial positions, but Nigerians were not amused by what they viewed as an intemperate gaffe on the part of the senate president.

Taking umbrage at the senate president’s remarks, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) threatened to sue.

“We are suing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the alleged payments of “Holiday allowances into the various accounts of senators while some 137 million poor Nigerians face severe economic hardship’’, SERAP said in a statement.

Similarly, the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani said, “we are seriously worried by such unguarded development from the senate president and careless action of the leadership of the National Assembly at this critical moment when common Nigerians are struggling to survive on basic needs”.

It is very unfortunate that such a statement could be made by the senate president at this time when Nigerians are still waiting for palliatives or any form of succour from the government, following the subsidy removal, which is taking a toll on their finances. It is more worrying that this is not the first time the senate president is exhibiting such insensitivity towards the plight of Nigerians. Not too long ago, during a debate on the prevailing harsh socio-economic conditions Nigerians are having to cope with, Senator Akpabio and several senators were heard making light of the term, “Let the poor breathe’’, often cited by Nigerians to define their economic situation. Nigerians condemned that action then and they are condemning that of the “token” now, an indication that something is seriously wrong with the way the lawmakers perceive the work for which they were elected by their constituents.

Senator Akpabio’s statement exemplifies the unwholesome attitude by our legislators, because on both occasions, we did not see the lawmakers raise objection to the substance of the statement, rather they objected to the fact that it was said in public. Nigerians have ruefully observed that in the short time of its existence, the 10th assembly has set a score on being insensitive to their plights. Nigerians have not only been appalled by the apparent mockery of the indigent, they are indignant at the proclivity for self-entitlement by the lawmakers.

It would be recalled that this same 10th assembly was roundly condemned when they approved for themselves the sum of N70 billion in a supplementary budget sent to it by the executive. The money was for “improved working condition”.

It is sad indeed that lawmakers who are supposed to represent the interests of the people among the three arms of government have not seen it fit to robustly debate the oil subsidy removal which is the source of the current dire economic situation in the country, with a view to reviewing it, or to push for palliatives which almost three months into the policy announcement, are nowhere to be found. They ought to be concerned that the very people who elected them to the National Assembly are going through so much hardship, while they live as though nothing has changed. The ordinary people cannot tighten their belts while some persons live lavishly. The new Nigeria which this administration promises cannot be delivered in that manner.

In the instant case of the “Holiday allowances’’ for senators, we have heard legal experts say such remuneration is not provided for in the package for the senators by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) the agency responsible for fixing emoluments, and that RMAFC only approves “recess” allowance which is captured in the consolidated remuneration package for senators.

But illegal or not, how much work have the lawmakers done in less than three months to deserve a holiday allowance? Also, the senate president, who is the head of the national assembly, ought to be seen leading his colleagues towards seeking succour to the plights of Nigerians.

This has to change. The lawmakers cannot continue like this. There is a reason they are in the assembly; to provide good representation to the people who elected them from across the country. At the moment, they are not doing that. It is time to retrace their steps.

As it is early days yet for the 10th national assembly, Nigerians expect that going forward the lawmakers would be more responsive to the sensitivities and expectations of the majority of the people of the country by deliberating and legislating on issues that will impact positively on their lives.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...