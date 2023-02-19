On President Buhari’s new date for the use of old N200 notes

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 8 of this year (2023), in a ruling on a suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara state governments…

As usual, President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to obey the order in the same way he disrespected previous court orders on the judgements in favour of Nnamdi Kanu, El-Zakzaky and the rest.

The same man who cannot obey court orders and particularly the recent order on the use of old naira notes, in his broadcast to address the nation, gave the order to allow the use of old N200 notes only until April 10, 2023, and expect people to obey his order.

President Buhari is known for his lackadaisical attitude on issues.

In Buhari’s government, court orders cannot be obeyed but he wants his orders obeyed.

Awunah Pius Terwase wrote from Mpape, Abuja