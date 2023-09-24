On Governor Mbah’s tribunal victory

By Aisha Sambo I came across people across every nook and cranny of Enugu State congratulating Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on his recent…

By Aisha Sambo

I came across people across every nook and cranny of Enugu State congratulating Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on his recent victory in the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, describing it as the “affirmation of the people’s mandates.”

Of course, everyone in Enugu State and beyond, who has the people at heart, including all lovers of our nascent democracy, extended our heartfelt congratulations to the governor on his resounding victory at the election petition tribunal. In a statement filled with enthusiasm and admiration, we hailed the tribunal’s decision as a resounding affirmation of the people’s mandate.

The tribunal’s ruling marked the culmination of a long and arduous legal battle that had gripped the state for months. We emphasized that this victory was not just a personal triumph for the governor but, more importantly, a vindication of the democratic will of the people of Enugu State.

We, however, noted that the Governor has consistently demonstrated an impressive level of commitment to the welfare and progress of the state, and the tribunal’s decision was a testament to his popularity and, of course, the trust the people had placed in his style of leadership.

We praised the people of Enugu State for their unwavering support and dedication throughout the legal proceedings. We would like to, at this juncture, also highlight our resilience in the face of uncertainty and our unshakable belief in the governor’s vision for the state. Our voices had been heard, and our votes had been validated.

Our congratulatory message exemplifies the significance of the governor’s victory as a reaffirmation of the people’s mandates. It was a momentous occasion that celebrated the resilience of democracy and the unwavering trust between the leader and the governed in Enugu State.

Aisha Sambo writes from Enugu

