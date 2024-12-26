On EFCC’s arrests of foreigners, Nigerians for cybercrime

The recent arrest of 193 foreigners and 599 Nigerians for crimes related to cryptocurrency and romance scam networks highlights the growing menace of cybercrime and its implications for Nigeria’s security and global image.

According to reports, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) operation was its largest single-day crackdown. It revealed that among the 193 foreigners, 114 were Chinese nationals, 40 Filipinos, two Kazakhs, one Pakistani, and one Indonesian. They were identified as members of a syndicate involved in cybercrime and cryptocurrency investment fraud.

While this arrest is a commendable development that is akin to several well-reported crackdowns on internet fraudsters in other countries, it highlights several systemic issues in Nigeria, particularly with its security apparatus.

The EFCC stated that the suspects were apprehended in a surprise operation at their hideout, an imposing seven-storey building known as Big Leaf Building, located at 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Lagos. The anti-graft agency disclosed that these foreigners recruited Nigerian accomplices to seek out victims online through phishing. Their targets included individuals from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and European countries. It was also revealed that the building, which appeared to be a corporate financial establishment, was used to train Nigerians in romance and investment scams while using their identities to commit crimes.

For 193 foreign nationals with criminal tendencies to be arrested in a single building underscores a serious disconnect between the public and security agencies among other things. Residents in the vicinity of the building should have raised the red flag immediately they witnessed the unusual activity around the area.

The failure to do so promptly reflects a lack of communication between Nigerians and law enforcement, as well as an apathetic attitude toward policing. As we have reiterated in previous editorials, this calls for a more proactive approach by agencies like the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to educate citizens on the importance of collaborating with security operatives.

At the Daily Trust, we emphasise that securing the nation is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement agencies. Nigerians must support them by reporting suspicious activities. The crimes perpetrated by these individuals not only harm their victims but also tarnish Nigeria’s image globally.

We also believe that this incident exposes glaring lapses in border security. It raises serious questions about the role of immigration authorities in screening those entering the country.

The presence of such a large number of foreign nationals operating a criminal enterprise in Nigeria without detection until the EFCC’s crackdown is a major indictment of the country’s border security system and its national security apparatus. Agencies like immigration, customs and the police, as well as those stationed at airports, seaports and land borders, must step up their efforts. There is no justification for foreigners entering Nigeria without thorough scrutiny. Security agencies must deploy better intelligence and technology to prevent such breaches. The Office of the National Security Adviser must also provide better coordination as the impact of these activities fall within its scope.

We also agree with experts that have attributed the rise in cybercrime to Nigeria’s weak institutional frameworks. As noted by many, cracks in financial and security systems are being exploited by criminals, with the government appearing to lack the political will to address the issues.

Despite numerous policies, there is inadequate oversight of public financial institutions to ensure they play a key role in preventing cybercrime. If these institutions perform their duties diligently, they can complement the work of security agencies and serve as a deterrent to criminals.

There is an urgent need to establish systems that pre-empt such crimes rather than only reacting to them.

The government must also address the root causes driving many young Nigerians into cybercrime, particularly poverty and unemployment. While some individuals may be inherently predisposed to criminal behaviour, providing job opportunities can reduce the pool of potential recruits for such activities.

Moreover, agencies like the NOA must intensify efforts to educate Nigerians on the dangers of criminal activities and discourage the pursuit of get-rich-quick schemes. Parents also have a critical role in instilling strong moral values in their children from an early age.

Finally, this incident brings attention to the fact that cybercrime is a global issue, not a uniquely Nigerian one. Cybercriminal networks operate across borders, and combating them requires international cooperation. While the actions of a few have tarnished Nigeria’s reputation, it is important to recognise the millions of hardworking and honest Nigerians who are striving to build a better image for the country.

Every effort must be made to dismantle these criminal networks and ensure justice for their victims worldwide. The government, security agencies, financial institutions, and citizens must unite to combat cybercrime and restore Nigeria’s global standing.