On Akpabio’s security comments, ‘No community is under terrorism threat under Tinubu’s watch’

The recent security remarks made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during President Tinubu’s 2025 budget presentation to the National Assembly were exaggerated and misleading, especially in light of the unprecedented security statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the NBS report, a survey conducted between May 2023 and April 2024 revealed that over 600,000 Nigerians were killed and 2.2 million were abducted throughout the country. Anyone observing conventional media in this country can see the widespread security challenges affecting the entire nation, not just specific regions.

Thus, statements suggesting that Nigeria is free from the threat of terrorism under the current administration reflect either a lack of awareness or a deliberate disregard for the pressing issues the country faces.

Those who genuinely care about Nigeria’s insecurity challenges would not make such irresponsible remarks. Citizens are at risk, and every part of the country is vulnerable to various security threats.

To dismiss Godswill Akpabio’s sinful comments, one must consider this: where was he on December 10 when bandits abducted approximately 43 people in Kakidawa, Zamfara State? What about November 7, when over 50 individuals were kidnapped from Wanke and Gurusu villages, also in Zamfara State? Where was he on that same day when gunmen seized 10 farmers from Wayam and Belu-Belu villages in Niger State’s Rafi LGA?

Furthermore, where was he when bandits killed at least 11 people, injured several others, and abducted residents from various communities in Kankara LGA of Katsina State? Where was he on September 2 when Boko Haram insurgents looted and set fire to shops and homes in Mafa village, Yobe State?

These are just a few examples to consider. If the Senate president can make such comments in light of these severe security issues, it suggests a lack of empathy toward the Nigerian people.

Rather than challenging President Tinubu to intensify efforts in combating terrorism, Akpabio chose to flatter him, which could make the president hesitant to address the ongoing insecurity problems. I condemn his statements as unpatriotic; as Senate president, he should actively contribute to tackling the nation’s security challenges.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama wrote from Magama, Toro, Bauchi State