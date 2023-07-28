Omotoso, Abayomi return as Sanwo-Olu nominates 39 commissioners

Former Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso and his health counterpart, Dr. Akin Abayomi, are among the returning commissioners as Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sent 39 names to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.
Sam Egube (Budget & Economic Planning) and Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Edication) also returned while ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab made the list.
However, Sanwo-Olu dropped Rabiu Olowo (Finance), Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General) and Yetunde Arobieke (Wealth Creation).
New names on the list include Lawal Pedro (SAN), Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu, Idris Aregbe and Jamiu Alli-Balogun among others.
Daily Trust also observed that the list has about 30% female representation
1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode
8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Engr. Abiola Olowu
13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
16. Mr. Idris Aregbe
17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon
20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi
24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare
25. Prof. Akin Abayomi
26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
27. Engr. Olalere Odusote
28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola
29. Mr. Mosopefolu George
30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
36. Mr. Sam Egube
37. Dr. Jide Babatunde
38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
39. Mrs Solape Hammond
