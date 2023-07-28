Omotoso, Abayomi return as Sanwo-Olu nominates 39 commissioners

Listen To Trust Radio Live Former Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso and his health counterpart, Dr. Akin Abayomi, are among the returning commissioners as Lagos…

Former Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso and his health counterpart, Dr. Akin Abayomi, are among the returning commissioners as Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sent 39 names to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Sam Egube (Budget & Economic Planning) and Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Edication) also returned while ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab made the list.

However, Sanwo-Olu dropped Rabiu Olowo (Finance), Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General) and Yetunde Arobieke (Wealth Creation).

New names on the list include Lawal Pedro (SAN), Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu, Idris Aregbe and Jamiu Alli-Balogun among others.

Ambode’s men hail Sanwo-Olu for reuniting predecessor with Tinubu

PHOTOS: Memories as Tinubu reunites with Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu

Daily Trust also observed that the list has about 30% female representation

1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde

5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode

8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Engr. Abiola Olowu

13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

16. Mr. Idris Aregbe

17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon

20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi

24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare

25. Prof. Akin Abayomi

26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

27. Engr. Olalere Odusote

28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola

29. Mr. Mosopefolu George

30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake

31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

36. Mr. Sam Egube

37. Dr. Jide Babatunde

38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

39. Mrs Solape Hammond

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...